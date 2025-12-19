Kharge presents 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the protection of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', brotherhood, democracy and the Constitution are India's true strength.

The Congress chief made these remarks as he presented a ceremonial 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah for the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"On the occasion of the 814th Urs Mubarak of Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (Rah.), Ajmer Sharif, I consider myself fortunate to present a chadar at the Khwaja's darbar on behalf of myself and the entire Congress Party," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

The teaching of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, 'Love for all, hatred for none', is even more relevant in today's times, Kharge said.

"The protection of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', brotherhood, democracy and the Constitution is India's true strength," he said.

"On this blessed occasion, may the prayer be that peace, love, social harmony and unity always prevail in our country," Kharge said.

Several Congress leaders like Tariq Anwar, Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohamed Jawed, among others, were present on the occasion.