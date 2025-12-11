Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi laud Telangana CM for vision document, investment push

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the state's vision document unveiled recently, describing it as a roadmap for the state's future.

Reddy called on Kharge and Gandhi at their residences in Delhi, where they discussed the vision document released on Tuesday at the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The Congress leadership commended Reddy for securing significant investment agreements for the state during the summit, according to a state government statement.

Reddy was accompanied by Telangana minister Vivek Venkataswamy and MPs Suresh Shetkar, Mandadi Anil Kumar, Porika Balaram Naik, Dr Mallu Ravi, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, and Gaddam Vamsi Krishna.

On Wednesday, the chief minister paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, lauding him as "a great leader who dedicated decades to public service".

Minister Venkataswamy, MPs Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Gaddam Vamsi, Anil Kumar Yadav, and leader Rohin Reddy were present on the occasion.

Reddy had also attended a private event at the Delhi residence of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, where he met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi. PTI LUX SKY SKY