Kharge questions Chandrasekhar Rao over 'breaking' Dalit CM promise

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of 'failing' to fulfill his pre-poll promises and alleged he and his family have "looted" the state in the last 10 years.

Addressing an election rally at Narsapur, he hit out at KCR for blaming the Congress for EC's decision to withdraw permission to the Telangana government for disbursal of financial aid to farmers under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme and said Rao was 'spreading lies'.

"The Congress party wanted beneficiaries of the scheme to receive the assistance, but the BRS government did not transfer it. The Congress party always stands with farmers," he said.

Kharge termed KCR as 'Dora' and questioned him for "breaking" the promise of making a Dalit the first CM of Telangana state.

"He (KCR) said he will make a Dalit CM. But did he? the Congress veteran asked the crowd.

He also targeted Rao for not delivering on the promises made to the people of Telangana, including providing one job to every family, three acre land to Dalits and 2 BHK houses for the poor.

The Congress chief further alleged that KCR family looted Telangana, through 'Dharani' integrated land records management system and Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Noting that Telangana was a revenue surplus state when it was created in 2014, Kharge alleged that today it is turned into a debt-ridden state, due to which welfare measures are not being implemented.

The AICC president credited Sonia Gandhi for the formation of Telangana state and accused Rao of 'abusing' the Gandhi family and not sparing even late PM Indira Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the Telangana CM, Kharge said he does not meet the people and stays at his farmhouse.

Referring to Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, met lakhs of common people.

The Congress president also highlighted the six guarantees of his party, and said they will be implemented once his party forms the government in the state. PTI VVK VVK ROH