Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka hail Manu Bhaker's feat of two medals in single edition

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed Manu Bhaker for scripting history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games.

Bhaker combined with an equally unruffled Sarabjot Singh to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze on Tuesday. She had earlier snared the women's 10m air pistol bronze medal at the same venue on Sunday.

"We are elated to know that India has clinched its second medal in the Olympics, with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event. Many congratulations to the both of you," Kharge said in a post on X.

"It is a delightful day for our daughters, as Manu becomes the first Indian athlete to win two medals in single Olympic Games. The nation stands proud of her exceptional grit and ingenuity," he said.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, bringing immense joy and pride to the entire country." A special mention to Manu Bhaker for securing her second consecutive medal at the Olympics, he said.

"Best wishes to both of you for your future endeavors," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have made the country proud by winning a medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

"Manu Bhaker created history by winning two medals in the same Olympics. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, the whole country is proud of you both. Many congratulations and best wishes," she said.