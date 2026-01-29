Kharge, Rahul ask Rajasthan Cong leaders to work together, expose BJP govt's shortcomings

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Congress top brass held a meeting with party leaders from Rajasthan here on Thursday, urging them to work together and "expose" the BJP government's "failure" in meeting its promises to people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal held meetings with leaders from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh separately to review organisational matters, and asked them to work towards raising the voice of the oppressed sections of the society.

At the meeting with the leaders from Rajasthan, held at Kharge's residence, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress Legislature Party chief Tikaram Jully, AICC general secretaries Sachin Pilot and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and the party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, were present, among others.

"Discussions were held regarding the organisation, appointment of BLAs. We also informed the top leadership about the movement for the restoration of the MGNREGA scheme," Dotasra told reporters after the meeting.

"There were also discussions about the fraud that the BJP committed in the final stages of the SIR process and how we stopped its mischief. Apart from this, discussions also took place on the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections. In the coming days, we will meet the top leadership again," he said.

The message from the top leadership was to work together and continue raising a voice for the issues affecting people as well as against the discrimination being done by the government, Dotasra said.

"After the panchayat elections, we will tour the state, connect with new people and strengthen the organisation to perform better in the Assembly election and form the government," he asserted.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan in 2028.

Jully said the party's organisation is strong in Rajasthan, through which it could expose the "fraud" being committed in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the desert state.

"The BJP government has only one agenda -- shut down the welfare schemes of the (previous) Congress government and hand over land to its friends in the name of Rising Rajasthan," he alleged.

Later, the Congress brass met key leaders from Chhattisgarh, including AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Pilot, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo and state party chief Deepak Baij.

Speaking with reporters after the Chhattisgarh meeting, Pilot said, "The BJP government in the state has completely failed. Mining is being allowed entry through the backdoor, due to which our tribal brothers and sisters are troubled, and in such a situation, we stand firmly with them." "The BJP government has abolished the MGNREGA and enacted a new law. This has snatched away the rights of panchayats, the poor and the labourers. We will continuously put pressure on the Centre and it will be forced to withdraw this new law," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, triggering protests from the opposition.

"We have discussed issues related to Chhattisgarh with the leadership and talked about the steps that will be taken regarding the organisation in the coming time," Pilot said.

The Congress leadership has been holding meetings with state leaders to review the party's organisational work. PTI ASK RC