Kharge, Rahul condole death of four Army personnel in Sikkim accident

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of four Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district and said the nation was forever indebted to "our valiant soldiers".

The vehicle carrying the Army's EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri in West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest below, police said.

There were four occupants in the vehicle, all of whom died on the spot, the police said.

The victims are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter of Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh of Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi of Tamil Nadu.

"Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives of our brave Army soldiers, as Naik Gursev Singh, Subedar K Thangapandi, Pradeep Patel (soldier and driver) and W Peter (soldier and craftsman) made the supreme sacrifice in a tragic accident in Pakyong district of Sikkim," Kharge said.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss. The nation is forever indebted to our valiant soldiers," the Congress chief said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi also expressed grief at the deaths.

"The news of the martyrdom of four soldiers of our Army during a road accident in Sikkim is very saddening. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldiers and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families," he said.

The country will always be indebted for their service and sacrifice, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the martyrdom of the four soldiers was extremely saddening.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The country will always be indebted to our martyrs and their families," she said. PTI ASK SZM