Kharge, Rahul congratulate Pope Leo; hope for peace, compassion

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated Cardinal Robert Prevost, who has been elected as the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV. May his leadership foster peace, compassion, and service to humanity. My best wishes to the global Catholic community on this joyous occasion," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Kharge, in a post on X said, "Many congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV. May his pontificate be marked by the human values of peace, amity, fraternity, compassion and dignity." "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, our warmest wishes to the Catholic community in India and around the world on this momentous occasion," the party chief added.

Prevost (69), a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, has taken the name Leo XIV. PTI SKC RC