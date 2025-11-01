Kharge, Rahul express grief over Andhra temple stampede

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh and urged the state government to mobilise resources to provide relief to the victims and their families.

Eight women and a boy were killed and many others injured in the stampede at Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district in the morning.

"Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

He said crowd management guidelines are imperative, and we must do everything to strictly implement and adhere to them.

"Andhra Pradesh government must immediately provide adequate and timely compensation, as well as support to the affected families," Kharge said.

He also said that Congress leaders and workers must extend all possible help and stand by the grieving families during this difficult time.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon," he said.

"I urge the Government of Andhra Pradesh to mobilise every resource for relief and to engage with the victims' families with empathy, dignity, and speed," he also said.

Gandhi also appealed to Congress leaders and workers in the region to assist in relief work, and support the grieving. PTI SKC ZMN