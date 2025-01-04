Kharge, Rahul express sorrow over death of Indian soldiers in JK accident

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed pain and sorrow over the death of Indian soldiers in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X that while performing duty in Bandipora, a vehicle of the Indian Army skidded and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.

Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured, officials said.

"Deeply pained to hear about the terrible tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, where Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives due to a vehicle accident.

"We salute their selfless service to the nation. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured soldiers and we wish them a complete and speedy recovery," Kharge said in a post on X.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said last week, a similar incident took place in Poonch where five soldiers were martyred.

"We urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents due to inclement weather conditions and take adequate safety measures in the future," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said the news of the "martyrdom of many of our soldiers" is very sad.

"I pay tributes to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. My deep condolences for the bereaved families," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. PTI SKC ZMN