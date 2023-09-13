Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole killing of 2 Army officers, DSP in JK gunfight with terrorists

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Kharge said India stands united against terrorism and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. We are extremely saddened by their loss. Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts," the Congress chief said.

"India stands united against terrorism," he also said on X.

Gandhi took to Facebook and said the news of the "demise of two officers of our army and DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a terrorist encounter" in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad.

"In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs. The entire country will always remember their sacrifice while protecting India," the former Congress chief said.

An Army colonel commanding a battalion, a major of a unit and a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley, officials said.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

The officers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, the officials said. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK