Kharge, Rahul Gandhi visit Ambedkar memorial in Mhow

Mhow (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Dr BR Ambedkar's memorial in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town and offered floral tributes.

The Congress leaders arrived in Mhow, Dr Ambedkar's birthplace, for the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan" rally in the afternoon.

The leaders offered flowers to Ambedkar's statue and paid respects to his ashes in the central hall of the memorial in the Kali Paltan area, an office-bearer said.

Some media persons tried to talk to Gandhi when he came out of the memorial, but he didn't answer any questions and left for the helipad to travel to Delhi via Indore.

Talking to PTI, Ambedkar Memorial Society's secretary Rajesh Wankhede said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition in state assembly Umang Singar, and other party leaders were also present.

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow's Kali Paltan area, where a grand memorial has been constructed. PTI COR MAS ARU