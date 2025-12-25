Kharge, Rahul greet people on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Christmas with Kharge saying the occasion strengthens the party's collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society.

The Congress also shared a video showing some people vandalising Christmas decorations in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and alleged that it "exposes the true face of the BJP government".

"On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens. This sacred festival, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, inspires us to uphold the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity.

"May this blessed occasion strengthen our collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society and bring renewed hope, happiness, and prosperity to all," Kharge said in a post on X.

Wishing everyone a merry Christmas, Gandhi posted a video message on X and said, "May this season bring joy, happiness, and prosperity, and fill your lives with love and compassion." The Congress, meanwhile, posted a video on X showing some people vandalising Christmas decorations in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

"This video shows right-wing goons vandalising Christmas decorations in Raipur. It exposes the true face of the BJP government.

"This is not an isolated incident. Across India, people are being targeted and terrorised simply for celebrating Christmas. From Jabalpur and Delhi to Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Odisha and Uttarakhand, and in many other places, we are witnessing an organised targeting of minority communities," the party wrote on X.

The opposition party said such incidents raise serious concerns about the state of the nation, which has always been defined by its strength in unity and diversity.

"PM Modi, these incidents are a direct reflection of your ideology. The world is watching the targeting of minorities in India. We will not remain silent. We stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in every community against hatred and violence," the Congress said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, "these people go outside mosques and play DJ, blaring provocative songs".

"On Christmas, these people read the Hanuman Chalisa outside churches, snatch Santa Claus hats, and cause destruction. Who are these fools? "They are the weeds sprouting from the poisonous seeds sown by the Sangh.

These goons can neither belong to Hindu dharma nor have any connection to Indian civilization," Khera said in his post along with a video message. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK