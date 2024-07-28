Kharge, Rahul hail Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday hailed Indian woman shooter Manu Bhaker for winning the country's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

A resilient Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "India has begun its Olympics run with a well-deserved medal! Our congratulations to Manu Bhaker on clinching the bronze medal for India in the women's 10m pistol event at Paris 2024." "Your achievement is a testament to your exceptional skill and perseverance. We are extremely proud of you! May this momentous occasion inspire countless young athletes to strive for excellence," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he is proud to see India clinch its first medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for the Bronze - first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. Our daughters have given us a wonderful start. Many more to come," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "A very historic and happy occasion for the country! Big congratulations to Manu Bhaker for bringing home the first medal at the Paris Olympics2024!" "This occasion is also historic because Manu Bhaker is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. The whole country is proud of you," she said. PTI ASK DIV DIV