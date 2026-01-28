Kharge, Rahul hold review meetings with Congress leaders from MP and Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held separate review meetings with party leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and asked them to work towards raising the voice of the oppressed sections of society.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who was present in both the meetings, said the party leadership held the state-level review meetings.

AICC in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary said the Congress is working strongly as an organisation in the state.

"The senior leaders assessed the work being done and how to take it forward. They asked state leaders to take care of the aspirations of all sections of society. In Madhya Pradesh now, no section is getting justice, be it the youth, women, farmers, or students. The Congress party will work towards raising the voice of all those oppressed and will hold another meeting to review its work," Chaudhary later told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh PCC president Jitu Patwari and CLP leader Umang Singhar, besides former chief minister Digvijaya Singh were present at the meeting.

In a separate meeting with Congress leaders of Jharkhand, Kharge and Gandhi reviewed the functioning of party's state unit.

AICC in-charge for Jharkhand K Raju, PCC president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and former PCC chief Ajoy Kumar were also present, among other leaders.