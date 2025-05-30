Kharge, Rahul meet Assam Cong leaders to discuss poll strategy

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the party's leaders from Assam to discuss strategy ahead of assembly polls in the state next year.

This is the first meeting of the top party leadership with the Assam unit after the change of guard in the state unit with the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as new party chief.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and the party general secretary in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh were also present at the party's new Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi shared pictures of the meeting.

"Today, under the leadership of Hon'ble President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, met and met with the newly formed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members at Congress Headquarters Indira Bhavan," Gandhi said in his post.