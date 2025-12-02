Kharge, Rahul meet Assam Congress leaders to discuss preparations for 2026 assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the party's Assam unit leaders on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the next year's assembly elections, the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls, and other important issues of the state.

Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, AICC in-charge of state Jitendra Singh, Congress legislative party leader (CLP) Debabrata Saikia, and other leaders attended the meeting.

Sources said that preparations for the assembly elections, SR, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Assam Assembly elections are likely to be held in March-April next year. The process of SR of voter lists is underway in the state.

According to instructions issued by the Election Commission for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

Officials earlier said that the SR stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The EC had last month ordered SIR in 12 states and Union territories, with four going to polls next year. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK