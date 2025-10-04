Kharge, Rahul mourn demise of Rajasthan Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Rajasthan party leader Rameshwar Dudi, and described him as one who fought for the rights of the farmers and the underprivileged.

Dudi, a former Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, died at his residence in Bikaner on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 62.

Terming the news of Dudi's demise extremely heartbreaking, Kharge said it is an irreparable loss for the Congress.

"He was a leader connected to the grassroots. He dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and the public. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters," the Congress chief said in a post on X in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Rameshwar Dudi, a former Lok Sabha MP who represented Bikaner from 1999-2004.

"While holding various positions, he always prioritised public service and remained directly connected with the people. His struggle for the rights of farmers and the underprivileged will always be remembered.

"In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the family members and supporters," Gandhi said in an X post in Hindi.

Dudi had been in a coma for more than two years after suffering a brain stroke in August 2023.

A prominent farmer leader, Dudi was the Leader of Opposition in Rajsathan Assembly between 2013 and 2018 during BJP rule in the state.

His wife Sushila Dudi is a Congress MLA.