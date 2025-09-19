Kharge, Rahul mourn 'Voice of Assam' Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock and grief at the demise of acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg in an accident in Singapore, and said his music defined a generation and carved a special place in the hearts of millions.

A popular singer from Assam best known for his song 'Ya Ali' from the film 'Gangster', Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.

Garg, 52, is survived by his wife.

Kharge expressed shock at the untimely demise of the well-known singer, songwriter, and someone who carved a special place in the hearts of millions of music lovers.

"Celebrated as the 'Voice of Assam', he enchanted people with his voice in several Indian languages and attained the status of a 'cultural icon' at a very young age.

"In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans," Kharge said in a post on X.

Gandhi described the passing of Garg as a terrible tragedy.

"His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever," Gandhi said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of phenomenal singer and composer, Zubeen Garg." "A renowned cultural icon of Assam, his soulful music touched millions and will continue to inspire generations to come. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time," the party said.

Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment, according to the organisers.

He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day Northeast Festival scheduled to begin on Friday. PTI SKC ARI