Kharge, Rahul offer prayers at Valmiki temple in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg here on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

While Gandhi visited the temple in the morning, Kharge prayed at the temple in the afternoon.

Speaking with reporters after offering prayers at the temple, Kharge said, "The Valmiki community is very weak in economic and education terms in the whole country. If this community has to come up, it is important for all of us to pay attention to their education." "When we pay attention to education, social justice will also be achieved in the society and everyone will move forward, especially the youth need education and they should try their best to get education," he said.

The Dalit community has to come forward in terms of education and should also have economic strength, he said.

The third thing is that along with economic strength, there should be unity, Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on Facebook, Gandhi extended best wishes to people on the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki.

"This morning, on this auspicious occasion, I visited the Valmiki temple in Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi ji spent a lot of time with the Valmiki community in this complex. I stayed at Bapu Niwas for some time and got inspiration," he said.

"Salutations to the great Maharshi Valmiki ji who showed humanity the path of truth, justice and harmony filled with love and compassion," he added.

In pictures of Gandhi's visit shared by the Congress on its social media handles, he was seen praying at the Valmiki temple.

He was also seen visiting a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi had lived for over 200 days.

Later, Gandhi also met a Valmiki Samaj delegation at 10, Janpath here and interacted with them. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS