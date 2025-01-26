Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to address Congress’ rally in MP’s Mhow on Monday

Bhopal, Jan 26 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will address the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow on Monday, the party has said.

Mhow, about 25 km from Indore, is the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The MP Congress claimed on Sunday that over 2 lakh people will participate in the rally.

The Congress said that besides Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, its general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh and state party chief Jitu Patwari will also address the rally.

During the event, the leaders and workers will take a pledge to protect the Constitution, the party said.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Patwari accused the BJP government at the Centre of “repeatedly disrespecting” the Constitution.

He said that the BJP wanted 400 seats in Lok Sabha to change the Constitution and claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ruling party leaders pose challenges to reservation.

Patwari claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently disrespected Ambedkar.

“All these issues are matters of concern for the Congress,” he said.

The Congress has worked for the protection of the Constitution, for which the party will hold the nationwide ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign, he said. PTI ADU NR