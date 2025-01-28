Kharge, Rahul should visit Maha Kumbh for wrongs they did to Hindus, nation: Sena

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has insulted the sentiments of Hindus with his remark on BJP leaders taking a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, and demanded an apology.

Advertisment

The party also suggested that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visit the Maha Kumbh to seek forgiveness for the "wrongs they have done" to the Hindu community as well to the nation at large.

"The Shiv Sena demands that Kharge, for his attacks not just on (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah), but also on the beliefs of millions of Hindus, apologises unconditionally to the country," party spokesperson Shaina NC said.

Millions of Hindus world over believe that the holy dip in the Ganga is the sacred act of purification.

Advertisment

"By making such disgraceful comments the Congress party seems to be mocking the religious values of billions of Hindus world over. I suggest that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi visit the Maha Kumbh to seek forgiveness for the wrongs that they have done both to the Hindu community and to the nation at large," she said.

They must wash away the stains of the past, which include corruption, terrorism, dynastic politics, the failures in Delhi and Punjab. They should acknowledge their role in keeping their nation impoverished over six decades, she said.

Kharge on Monday claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

Advertisment

His remarks came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"The time has come to understand what is 'aastha' (faith), what is Sanatan Dharma, and if you don't, then Mr Kharge and Gandhi please go to wash your sins to the Maha Kumbh," she added. PTI PR NP