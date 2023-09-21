Kharge, Rahul to address Congress rally in Jaipur Saturday

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

Advertisment

They will also lay the foundation of a new party office building here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the building site and the meeting venue on Thursday and took stock of the preparations.

"On September 23, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi will visit Jaipur to lay the foundation stone of the new office of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and for a public meeting," Gehlot posted on 'X'.

He appealed to party workers to participate in the meeting in large numbers.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. PTI AG SMN SMN