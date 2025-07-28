Kharge recalling about losing CM chair in 1999 adds to leadership speculation in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalling about him losing the chief minister's post to S M Krishna after the 1999 Assembly polls in Karnataka had once again led to a debate on leadership change in the ruling party.

It seems to have rekindled the 'Dalit CM' debate within the party, the issue on which senior leaders and Minister G Parameshwara and H C Mahadevappa have openly spoken in the past.

Addressing an event in Vijayapura on Sunday, Kharge said, "......as CLP leader I tried to bring the party to power (ahead of 1999 polls). The party formed the government and S M Krishna became the Chief Minister. He had come (as KPCC President) four months ahead (of polls)....all my service was washed down the river. I feel that -- I toiled for five years, but the person who came four months ago was made the CM...." "What I'm trying to say is, we face difficulty, but we must continue to work without greediness in mind. If you are greedy, you won't get anything. Also you won't be able to do what's in your mind..... passing through all these things, from being a block president, I have now become AICC President today. I did not go behind the posts," he said.

Also, Jagalur Congress MLA B Devendrappa's reported statement calling for a Dalit to become the CM, close on the heels of Kharge's statement, has added to the speculation about leadership change.

Mahadevappa, who is the Social Welfare Minister, replying to a question on Kharge's statement and Dalit CM issue, on Monday said, Kharge is one of the senior leaders in the country and he has all the required qualities to occupy any constitutional post, and our wish is that he should get an opportunity, whenever there is one.

Naming Dalit leaders in Congress who have occupied the CM post in other states like -- Damodaram Sanjivayya, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jagannath Pahadia and Ram Sundar Das, he said, "When time comes the party will take a decision and everyone will abide by it." However, trying to downplay speculations, Kharge's son and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said his father was merely sharing the path he had walked in his political career, both ups and downs, and his speech should be seen in entirety not selectively. He has also made it clear that he has no regrets.

"From the blessings of everyone, the people of Kalaburagi and Karnataka, he is in the post that was occupied by Subhas Chandra Bose and Gandhiji.....whatever he has decided on his political future, he will decide himself. He has earned that respect and reputation. He has a good relationship with the high command. Whatever he decides, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will automatically accept it," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra said that Kharge had openly shared his pain and disappointment with the people of the state, that despite working for 40-50 years in the Congress party and contributing to its organisation, he was denied the chief minister's post.

Stating that Kharge's comments indirectly exposed how the Gandhi family, the Congress party, and Siddaramaiah have been unjust to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, the BJP chief questioned whether the Congress party is taking Kharge's remarks seriously? "Time itself will answer that question," he said. PTI KSU KH