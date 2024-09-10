Kharge reviews Cong's poll preparedness at AICC observers meeting

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday held a meeting with AICC observers for states where assembly elections are to be held soon and reviewed the party's poll preparedness.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organization K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting where observers for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Jharkhand shared their feedback with the leadership.

While the election process is underway for Haryana and J&K, polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are due later this year.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also shared his insights at the AICC observers meeting held at the Congress headquarters here. PTI ASK KVK KVK