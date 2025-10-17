Kharge seeks free and fair investigation into Zubeen Garg's death

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded justice for Zubeen Garg and said the investigation into his death should be free and fair, and those responsible must be served exemplary punishment.

In a post on X, he said Garg was a beloved cultural icon of India, whose passing has left a profound impact on millions of admirers, especially among the people of Assam.

"The Congress party demands justice for his family and fans. The investigation in his death should be free and fair. Those who are responsible for his demise must be served exemplary punishment, as per rule of law.

"Zubeen and his voice lives in the hearts and minds of India," Kharge said in his post.

The 52-year-old singer-composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He was there to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID is investigating the death, with a team to leave for Singapore next week.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the singer at their Kahilipara residence in Guwahati.

Gandhi said, "Zubeen was like Kanchenjunga - honest, unshakable, and beautiful. India and Assam have lost not just an artist, but a towering soul who touched countless hearts." Garg has directed and starred in an Assamese film 'Kanchenjunga', whose dialogue "Moi Kanchenjunga" (I am Kanchenjunga) became hugely popular.

"Zubeen da's family, and the people of Assam, deserve nothing less than truth and justice. The government must ensure a swift and transparent investigation," he said in a post on X, adding that he stands with his family in their grief, and offers his full support in every way possible.