Kharge seeks people's support to establish ‘stable, pro-people’ govt in J&K

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lambasted the BJP for pursuing “anti-youth and anti-poor” policies and sought the support of people to establish a “stable and pro-people” government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Telephonically addressing an election rally at the border town of Chhamb here in favour of party candidate Tara Chand, Kharge said his party is fully committed to restoring statehood of the Union Territory and accelerating developmental activities that have been stalled under the current regime.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been unjustly deprived of their statehood and the Congress party will leave no stone unturned in restoring it. We believe that statehood is the constitutional and democratic right of the people and our top priority will be to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir once again enjoys full statehood with dignity and self-governance," he said.

The Congress president arrived here this morning to address a public meeting at Khour but could not reach the venue due to “refusal of chopper permission”, a party leader said.

Kharge highlighted the BJP’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises of development and good governance, accusing the ruling party of neglecting the aspirations of the people.

"For over a decade, the BJP has made hollow promises and failed to deliver on its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Unemployment is soaring, developmental projects have been delayed and basic services remain out of reach for many,” he said.

Kharge said his party is committed to reversing this trend by accelerating developmental activities, creating jobs and ensuring that the region’s natural and human resources are utilized for the benefit of its people.

Emphasizing his party's vision for Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress president said, "Our goal is to bring comprehensive development to Jammu and Kashmir, from infrastructure to healthcare, education and employment." “We will focus on empowering local communities, ensuring fair and equitable growth and safeguarding the unique cultural and historical identity of this region,” he added.

Criticising the Agniveer scheme launched by the BJP government, Kharge called it a reckless move that jeopardizes the future of India's youth and undermines the integrity of the country's defence forces.

“Being the residents of a border area, you are very much aware that the BJP-led government at the Centre is compromising with the nation’s security and defence by launching the Agniveer scheme,” he said.

Kharge said "the agniveer scheme is nothing but a short-sighted attempt by the BJP to exploit the aspirations of young Indians".

"By offering temporary four-year stints in the armed forces without any long-term benefits, this scheme deprives our youth of stable career opportunities and fails to provide them the respect and security they deserve," he added.

The Congress president also expressed concern over the impact on the armed forces, stating that this scheme could compromise the professionalism and morale of the military.

“Our armed forces are built on the foundation of discipline, experience and dedication. By introducing short-term recruits under the Agniveer scheme, the BJP is playing with the future of our defence forces, risking their effectiveness and weakening our national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and special AICC observer for Jammu and Kashmir Mukesh Agnihotri asked people to support the coalition candidates to install a pro-people government.

“For the last 10 years, the BJP has been ruling J&K through proxy. It is high time to teach the BJP a lesson for its misdeeds and anti-people policies,” he said. PTI TAS AS AS