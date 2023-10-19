Kharge sets up executive committee in Congress J-K unit, appoints 5 senior VPs, 51 general secretaries

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday effected a major rejig in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, setting up an executive committee and appointing five senior vice presidents, 22 vice presidents, 51 general secretaries and 62 secretaries.

Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of a 22-member Executive Committee which includes veteran leaders Karan Singh and Saifuddin Soz as well as senior leaders Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and Tara Chand.

Five vice presidents are Mula Ram, G N Monga, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma and Mohammad Anwar Bhat.

Kharge also appointed Rajnish Sharma as the treasurer of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Congress president also appointed 22 vice presidents, 51 general secretaries, 62 secretaries and 21 district presidents.

The president of the JKPCC is Vikar Rasool Wani. PTI ASK SMN SMN