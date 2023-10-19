Kharge sets up executive committee in Congress' J-K unit, includes veteran leaders Karan Singh, Saifuddin Soz

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday effected a major rejig in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit and set up an executive committee which included veteran leaders like Karan Singh and Saifuddin Soz.

The party also appointed five senior vice presidents, 22 vice presidents, 51 general secretaries and 62 secretaries in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of a 22-member Executive Committee which includes veteran leaders Karan Singh and Soz as well as senior leaders Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and Tara Chand.

Singh, 92, is a former Union minister and an ex-governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Five vice presidents are Mula Ram, G N Monga, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma and Mohammad Anwar Bhat.

Kharge also appointed Rajnish Sharma as the treasurer of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

The president of the JKPCC is Vikar Rasool Wani. PTI ASK SMN SMN