Kharge should stop following Rahul's footsteps: BJP on Congress chief's remarks on RSS

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The BJP asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday to stop following Rahul Gandhi's "footsteps" and recognise the "real enemies" of the country, instead of "defaming" the RSS.
This came a day after Kharge said in his personal opinion, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should be banned as most law-and-order problems in the country are arising because of the BJP-RSS. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy by allowing government employees to be associated with the RSS.
"When the country was celebrating Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tried to defame the RSS instead of following the values shown by Patel," BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha told reporters here.
He claimed that Kharge and his family were victims of violence in the "Nizam area", when the Congress leader was very young.
"I want to urge Khargeji that he should not follow the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi. He should recognise the real enemies of the country and stop defaming an institution that is completely committed to national interest," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. PTI PK RC