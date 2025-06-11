Kharge slams 11 years of Modi-led NDA govt, accuses PM of committing 33 mistakes

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Slamming 11 years of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister of committing 33 mistakes during this period.

He claimed that he had never seen a PM who lies so much and "traps" people and deceives the youth.

"It has been 11 years and 33 mistakes have been committed. You are aware and I have been saying it in parliament too -- I have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much, who commits so many mistakes, who traps people, who devices youth, who traps the poor and gets votes. I have been in power for 55 years, and in politics for 65 years, there has been no one like him," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the PM lies for everything and does not implement anything that he says, and when questioned he does not have any answers for it.

"Whether it is demonetisation or employment generation or MSP, there are many such things. He has never admitted that he has lied to people and has committed a mistake, and never apologised for it. He keeps on saying things one after the other and it has been 11 years now," he added.

Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on June 9, 2024. The Modi government marked its first anniversary in the third term and 11th overall on Monday.