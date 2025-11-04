Kharge slams NDA govt in Bihar on security situation for women

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JD(U) over the security situation for women in Bihar and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan is fully committed to their empowerment and economic upliftment.

Kharge said the Congress' promises are not just to garner votes during elections or right before them, but rather, they are the same promises that the party will fulfil.

"The BJP-JDU government in Bihar has been in power for 20 years. If even today, Modi ji has to say that in Bihar 'daughters-in-law and daughters are not safe', then this is his own self-admission that in 20 years, they have not made Bihar safe!" Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the situation of women and children is extremely alarming.

Kharge claimed that 70% of children are afflicted with anaemia and 40% are victims of malnutrition. Only 11% of infants receive adequate nutrition, he said, citing the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data.

The Mahagathbandhan is fully committed to the empowerment and economic upliftment of half the population, he said, referring to women.

Listing the promises made to women by the Mahagathbandhan said, Kharge said they will be given an assistance of Rs 2,500 per month if the opposition alliance comes to power.

He also pointed out that a monthly pension of Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 would be given to the elderly, widows, and disabled. Kharge also said The Congress president further said official status would be given to Jeevika Didis.

"Our promises are not just to garner votes during elections or right before them, but rather, they are the same promises that we will fulfill—and we have already fulfilled them in Congress-ruled states," he said.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.