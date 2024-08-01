Kharge, Sonia call on Vietnamese PM

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi called on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a visit here, and had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi was also present during the meeting.

"Honoured to meet Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi today, with CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and Congress President Shri Kharge ji. We had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations," Gogoi said in a post on X.