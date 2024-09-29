Kharge taken ill at Kathua rally, says won't die until PM Modi removed from power

Jasrota (J-K), Sep 29 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" at a rally here but resumed his speech after a brief halt and said he won't die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

"When our government comes we will eliminate terrorism," Kharge said in a feeble voice and briefly halted following which his aides and others on the stage approached and helped him sit in a chair.

The veteran leader was checked by doctors at the venue, with Congress leaders saying his health improved after being given medical help.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge said as he resumed his speech. "I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me." Later, Kharge visited the Kathua district hospital for a checkup and later left for Delhi.

"He suffered syncopal attack (fainting). He was brought here for evaluation. He was facing increased sweating. We conducted basic investigation including ECG. He is found absolutely normal," a doctor told reporters later.

PM Modi spoke to the Congress president to enquire about his health.

The Sunday's rally in the Jasrota belt of Kathua turned out to be Kharge's last election meeting for these Jammu and Kashmir polls.

He was scheduled to address a rally in Ramnagar in Udhampur too but it was cancelled with Congress leaders saying "his chopper could not land there, so it landed in Jammu, and he returned to Delhi".

In a post on X, his son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said, "Congress President Sri @kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir." "He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people’s good wishes, keeps him going strong," said Priyank Kharge.

The Congress president fell ill during his speech while he was talking about eliminating terrorism and was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua.

Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said Kharge was deeply moved while talking about the brave martyrs of Saturday's terror attack.

"His emotions momentarily got the better of him, but he quickly composed himself to strongly reaffirm his party's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the region," Sharma said.

Kharge's emotional response underscores the profound impact of such senseless violence on the nation and its leaders, Sharma said.

"His swift transition from grief to resolve highlights the Congress party's determination to address the ongoing security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

In his speech, Kharge highlighted the role of past Congress prime ministers. "Who freed Bangladesh? Indira Gandhi did it. 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan was given by us. Pakistan was defeated by us. Lal Bahadur Shastri defeated it. This is the Congress." Sharma said that after completing his address, the Congress president insisted on going to Ramnagar to address the last election rally where thousands of people were waiting.

"... but his chopper could not land there, so it landed in Jammu, and returned to Delhi," the JKPCC Chief spokesperson said.