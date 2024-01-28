Kharge to address mega rally in Bhubaneswar on Jan 29

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak on Saturday said the party was making all efforts to make Kharge's visit to Odisha a "grand success".

He said the 'Odisha Bachho Samabesh' will be held at the Lower PMG Square of the city.

Kharge's maiden visit to the state as Congress president is expected to give an impetus to party workers before the full-fledged campaign for the elections begins, Pattnayak said.

He claimed that the political situation in the state was "favourable" for the Congress as both the ruling BJD and opposition BJP were "working together".

As both the BJD and the BJP are "hand in gloves with each other", the Congress is the lone opposition party here, he claimed.

"Kharge-ji is coming to show the way on how to defeat both the BJD and BJP, and change the political landscape of Odisha," Pattanayak said.

Apart from addressing the rally, Kharge will meet senior Congress leaders, and representatives of other parties in the opposition bloc INDIA, he said.

Pattnayak said the Congress president would hold discussions with state party leaders about the route of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha and also review its preparations. PTI AAM RG SOM