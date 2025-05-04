Kharge to address rally in Ranchi on May 6

Ranchi, May 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address the party's ' 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here on May 6, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The rally will be held at Old Vidhan Sabha ground in Ranchi around 10.30am.

"Kharge will attend three important events of the state Congress during his day-long stay in Ranchi. He will attend the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee's Political Affairs Committee meeting for the first time," party spokesperson Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo.

The Congress president will also take part in the party's extended committee meeting, Shahdeo said. PTI SAN NN