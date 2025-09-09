Kharge to inaugurate training camp for Congress's district unit chiefs in Gujarat on Sep 10

Junagadh, Sep 9 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate a 10-day training camp for the heads of the party's district units in Gujarat's Junagadh on Wednesday, state president Amit Chavda said.

The camp, under the party's "Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan", will take place from September 10 to 19, and party leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in it, Chavda said on Tuesday.

This is the second such training camp to be organised in Gujarat. The first was an inaugural camp held in Anand in July, he said.

"Experts from different fields — politics, social and economics — will provide training to the party's district unit presidents, and the roadmap for the party will be decided under Mission 2027," he said.

As part of the inaugural camp, Gandhi had addressed newly appointed presidents of the party's district units at Anand and interacted with members of cooperative dairy unions.

The training camps are being organised in view of the 2027 assembly elections.

The Congress had recently appointed new presidents of all district Congress committees to strengthen the party's organisation ahead of the state polls.