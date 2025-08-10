Kharge to virtually inaugurate workshop for new office-bearers of Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress unit will hold a two-day residential workshop for its newly appointed office-bearers at a hill resort near Pune from Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the workshop virtually.

Senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, will be present at the two-day event, a party statement said.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, legislative council group leader Satej Patil, Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, and other senior leaders are also scheduled to attend the workshop.

There will be several panel discussions and interactive sessions. The Political Affairs Committee of the state Congress is also slated to meet during the workshop, the statement said.

Recently, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee announced its jumbo 387-member committee, which Sapkal justified saying it was necessary to accommodate the cadre which has stayed loyal to the party even when some former MLAs have joined the BJP. PTI MR KRK GK