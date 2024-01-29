Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address 'Odisha Bachao Samavesh' here on Monday.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sarat Pattanayak said the Congress president will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 11.45 am and then proceed to the meeting venue at the Lower PMG square.

"People from villages, block and booth level will attend the rally of Congress president who is coming on a maiden visit to Odisha", Pattanayak said.

He said party workers are enthused by the proposed visit of the Congress president. This will be Kharge's first visit to Odisha after taking charge as Congress president.

During his visit to Odisha, the Congress president will also review Rahul Gandhi's Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, which is likely to enter the state on February 14.

Kharge will also meet leaders of other parties in the INDIA bloc.

Both the BJD and the BJP in separate statements said that Kharge's visit will have no impact on Odisha politics.