Kharge urges Karnataka CM on flood relief; promises letter to PM Modi

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce compensation for people affected by floods in north Karnataka, including his hometown Kalaburagi.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said he would write a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a report on the extent of flood damage.

The chief minister and the ministers concerned will visit the flood-affected areas tomorrow. After the visit, the CM will decide on compensation for the affected people,” Kharge said.

Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts have been battered after the floodgates of dams on the Krishna and Bhima rivers were opened following heavy inflows from neighbouring Maharashtra due to torrential rains.

Relief operations are underway in the affected areas.

Kharge, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said Congress MLAs from the flood-hit districts would visit the affected regions.

“There has been immense loss due to the floods. Crops like black gram and pigeon peas (tur dal) have been destroyed. I urge the chief minister to provide compensation at the earliest. I will also write to the Centre. After receiving a detailed report on the crop loss, I will write to the prime minister,” he added. PTI GMS SSK