Kharge urges Maharashtra's voters to reject leaders who took bribes to change allegiance

Mumbai: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged voters in Maharashtra to defeat leaders who he alleged had accepted substantial bribes to change allegiance, referring to them as "50 khoke".

The term "50 khoke" (cash boxes) was used after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defected from the undivided Shiv Sena to form a government with the BJP in 2022.

Speaking at a rally for candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Vasai near Mumbai, Kharge, without taking names of MLAs who supported Shinde, claimed each person was offered Rs 50 crore to switch allegiance and urged voters to send a clear message in the November 20 elections.

Polling will take place on November 20 in 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, and votes will be counted on November 23.

He criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti for indulging in divisive politics through its slogans "batenge toh katenge" (divided, we shall perish) and "ek hain toh safe hai" (we are safe if we are one).

Invoking Maharashtra's legacy of legendary personalities such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Congress leader warned that some factions are attempting to fragment the society along caste and religious lines.

"The Congress and MVA stand for unity and the principles of Dr Ambedkar's Constitution, while the BJP seeks to create divisions," he asserted.

Kharge denounced the government's economic policies, claiming that the BJP-led coalition has severely impacted the lives of farmers, workers, women, and youth.

"Under this government, inflation and unemployment are at an all-time high, and farmers are struggling to get fair prices for their produce," he said.

He accused the BJP of corruption, alleging Maharashtra faced significant financial wrongdoing in the last two-and-a-half years.

He said the MVA would deliver on its promises through its "5 Guarantees" and "Maharashtra Nama" initiatives and predicted the Mahayuti's end on November 20.

Echoing Kharge's sentiments, Congress leader Anant Gadgil criticised the Narendra Modi government for neglecting Maharashtra's needs.

Despite Maharashtra being the largest contributor to the national exchequer, it received only Rs 8,000 crore. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh were allotted much more, he said, questioning the ruling Mahayuti's silence on this disparity.

Gadgil also criticised the government's approach to drug control, pointing out that there has been a significant rise in drug seizures while PM Modi promised a "drug-free India" by 2047.