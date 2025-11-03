Kharge used 'objectionable language' against PM: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly using "objectionable language" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Kharge used the phrase 'jhooton ke sardar' (leader of liars) to describe Modi at a press conference in Patna.

Speaking to reporters here, Trivedi said, "Under the NDA rule, Bihar's per capita income increased from Rs 6,900 to Rs 67,000, GSDP grew from Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 3.17 lakh crore, and an electricity cover (proportion of households that have electricity connection vis-a-vis total number of households) increased from 22 per cent to 100 per cent... I want to ask Kharge ji if all these facts are lies." Trivedi alleged that the INDIA bloc leaders were suffering from a paradox.

"In March 2013, the then PM Manmohan Singh had lauded Nitish Kumar's developmental works and said Bihar was the fastest-growing state in India... was it a lie?" he asked.

Trivedi claimed that Congress leaders, after the Union Budget 2025-26, stated that "a large part of the budget was dedicated to Bihar, leaving little for other states".

Some of the Congress leaders, he claimed, "went on to remark sarcastically that they could not figure out if that was a budget for the nation or Bihar".

"And now, they say that nothing has been given to Bihar... Which is a lie? Their remarks then or now?" he asked.

The BJP leader alleged that it is the "very characteristic of the Congress to change colours over time, with the only constant being their tendency to lie".

Taking a dig at INDIA bloc leaders, he said, "Those suffering from night blindness have no cure." He said, "One can clearly see the difference when they arrive at Patna airport or travel through the roads of the state. Bihar's development is as clear as a mirror." There are two AIIMS in Bihar, multiple IITs, and a medical college is being planned in each district of Bihar, the BJP leader said.

Alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked the Chhath festival by terming it a "drama", Trivedi said, "Chhathi Maiyya will teach them a lesson in this election." He said that in Bihar polls, people will reject "certified liars" who are charged with corruption and vote "the time-tested duo of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi" to power.