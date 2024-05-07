Kharge visits Krishna under treatment in Bengaluru hospital, wishes him speedy recovery

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid a visit to veteran politician and former chief minister S M Krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The hospital where the 91-year-old was admitted last week said he had come in with a "minor ailment" and is medically stable.

He is recovering well and there is no need for worry, Manipal Hospitals said, adding that he is being treated by a team of medical experts.

"S M Krishna is our former chief minister; I have worked with him as minister in the state, he was minister with me at the Centre. On getting to know about his ill health I have come to see him and wish him a speedy recovery and quick improvement in his health," Kharge said.

While speaking to reporters here after meeting Krishna, he said, "He is improving, he is speaking and enquired with me as to when I came and other things. There is improvement. He has had a disciplined life since the beginning; naturally he will improve quickly. He is strong mentally and physically. Doctors also are taking care." Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had visited the elderly Congress leader at the hospital yesterday evening and enquired about his health.

Krishna was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment.

Krishna was chief minister from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. He has also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and also as Maharashtra Governor. PTI KSU RS ANE