Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman for discussion on India's energy security

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, reiterating his request for an immediate short-duration discussion on India's energy security amid the Israel-Iran war.

In his letter, Kharge said, "I am grateful to you for permitting me to raise, on behalf of the entire Opposition, the demand for a Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176 on the subject 'Emerging Challenges for India's Energy Security'." "During the proceedings, you had kindly indicated that you would get back to us regarding this demand," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

"In view of the urgency and national importance of the issue, I would respectfully request that the matter may kindly be taken up at the earliest," Kharge said.

Earlier in the day, Kharge had demanded a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on emerging challenges to India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

When the House met for the day, Kharge mentioned the Rs 60-per-cylinder hike in domestic cooking gas LPG prices and the Rs 115 increase in commercial gas rates, among the justifications he gave for admission of his notice under rule 176.

The cooking gas price increase has burdened the poor, he said. "Therefore, I urge you to please allow a short-duration discussion on this important subject." Radhakrishnan said he will come back after giving due consideration to the notice.

Kharge said the fast-evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia is no longer confined to the region, and its impact is clearly visible on India's energy security as well.

The conflict is now impacting India's image and prestige, he said, adding that the country imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil needs from the region.

"The conflict is now directly impacting the country's economic stability," he said.

He said about 1 crore Indians work in the region, and there were reports of some Indians being killed or missing in the ongoing conflict.

"India received about USD 51 billion in remittances from Gulf countries," he pointed out.

Kharge made his submission just before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo motu statement on the situation in West Asia.

The Congress and other opposition parties protested against him, saying a short-duration discussion should precede such a move.

They shouted slogans during Jaishankar's statement before walking out at the fag end of the statement.