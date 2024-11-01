Kharge's statement on 'guarantees' affirmation about economic instability in Karnataka: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) The BJP Karnataka unit on Friday said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's caution to his party's government in the state was an affirmation that it was on the brink of economic instability.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said Kharge's words should serve as a warning.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's caution to Maharashtra Congress on making reckless 'Guarantees' serves as a stark reminder of Congress' unsustainable promises in poll-bound states aimed solely at winning elections," the Shikaripura MLA said.

"Through his advice to Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar, Shri @kharge has practically confirmed that Congress's guarantees have pushed Karnataka, once a progressive and revenue-surplus state, to the brink of economic instability," the BJP state chief charged.

Advertisment

According to him, the Congress president's statement is proof that the party knew the election guarantees and promises were unrealistic and unsustainable, made merely to mislead and cheat voters The sorry state of promises and guarantees of the Congress government in Karnataka should serve as a warning to the people, especially in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Vijayendra said.

"Before considering any guarantees made by Congress in the upcoming elections, they only need to look at Karnataka to see the consequences of impractical poll promises that are bound to be stopped," the leader said.

Kharge on Thursday said at an event here, "Don't go for saying five, six, 10 or twenty guarantees." "Give guarantees according to your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will become bankrupt. There will not be even soil to fill the road. People will blame you. If this government fails, then there will be nothing for the next generation. You will only get a bad name and not a good one." Regarding the Maharashtra election, he said the Congress will study the state's budget and accordingly, the guarantees will be announced. PTI GMS SA