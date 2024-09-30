Kharghe's toxic personal remarks on PM exposes the Congress' mentality, says BJP leader C R Kesavan

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the "poison-filled diseased mentality" of the Congress leaders and that people would give a fitting reply in the days to come, BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan said on Monday.

Kharge's "repulsive" remarks were not his but reflected that of his master’s voice Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, who at every opportunity tried to personally attack, demean, and insult the Prime Minister in India and abroad, Kesavan said.

"Mr Kharge’s toxic personal remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji clearly exposes the venom and poison-filled diseased mentality of the Congress leadership," Kesavan told PTI Videos, slamming the Congress president for saying that he "won't die till PM Modi is removed from power." The Congerss president, who took ill on Sunday at a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, said after resuming his speech that he would not die until Modi was removed from power.

"See the stark contrast, even after Mr Kharge dragged the Prime Minister into his personal health yesterday, true to highest sanskar, parampara, and tradition, Modi ji personally called Mr Kharge to enquire about his health. That is the kind of leader people have reposed faith upon in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections," Kesavan said.

But in stark contrast, the Congress party and their "debase and diseased mindset" which was in dire straits, desperate, and facing defeat, indulged in below-the-belt politics in attacking the PM, the BJP leader claimed.

This was something the Congress had always done against any tall leader who has grown against the Congress, Kesavan said and claimed that the grand old party had even targeted social reformer and jurist B R Ambedkar in the past.

"More the mud the Congress throws on the Prime Minister, the more the Lotus will bloom and, more the people of India will support and stand by our PM Modi," he emphasised.

He warned the Congress, particularly Kharghe and Rahul Gandhi that their politics of pessimism and negativity was consistently rejected by the people, as such divisive, polarising politics of hate and bigotry has no space in Indian politics. PTI JSP ROH