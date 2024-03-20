Khariar MLA Adjiraj Panigrahi joins BJD day after quitting Congress

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) Khariar MLA Adjiraj Panigrahi joined the BJD on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

Panigrahi, a first-time legislator, joined the BJD along with his supporters at Sankha Bhawan, the party headquarters, in Bhubaneswar.

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, general secretary Manas Mangaraj and women's wing president Snehangini Chhuria welcomed him into the party.

Panigrahi said that he joined the BJD inspired by the works of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The CM always says that he believes in work and not words. Taking this pledge, I joined the BJD," he said.

Das said all the newly joined leaders will get due respect in the party.

Panigrahi resigned from the Congress on Tuesday ahead of the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly. PTI BBM BBM SOM