'Khasdar Mahotsav' is Nagpur's cultural pride, says CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav', a cultural festival closely linked with Nagpur and the Vidarbha region, celebrates art, heritage, and unity.

He said the festival, a brainchild of Nitin Gadkari, the Nagpur Lok Sabha MP (khasdar means Member of Parliament in Marathi) and Union minister, reflected the city's cultural renaissance.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, noted the festival stands as a beacon of cultural pride for the orange city and Vidarbha.

"The Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav has carved a unique identity by introducing Vidarbha and Nagpur to the finest artists and intellectuals from across the country. This vibrant platform has provided emerging artists from Vidarbha a well-deserved stage to showcase their talents," he said.

He praised Gadkari and the festival organising committee for their visionary efforts in nurturing this cultural treasure.

Poet and orator Dr Kumar Vishwas delivered a captivating presentation dedicated to Lord Ram at the festival and the CM praised him for his performance.

"Dr Kumar Vishwas ji is a renowned poet, writer, and thinker. He beautifully elucidates the significance of Lord Ram and the profound lessons from his life, leaving the audience mesmerized. His insightful words not only showcase his poetic brilliance, but also position him as a key figure in the cultural revival movement," Fadnavis emphasised.

The CM maintained the festival, where a myriad of cultural and spiritual events are presented, has become an integral part of Nagpur's cultural identity.

"This event holds a special place for me as it marks my first public programme in Nagpur since assuming the role of chief minister (on December 5). The mahotsav has become an integral part of Nagpur's cultural identity, and I look forward to its continued success in fostering art, culture, and heritage," he said. PTI MR RSY