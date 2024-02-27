Khattar announces police commissionerate for Jhajjar, fourth in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced setting up of police commissionerate for Jhajjar district, which will be the fourth one in the state and in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Khattar further announced that by the year 2030, Haryana aims to achieve its sustainable development goals. For this purpose, the present state government is forming a high-level task force for Mission Haryana-2047.

He said in the state assembly that by the year 2047, when India is poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Haryana plans to contribute USD 1 trillion towards it.

The Chief Minister announced the abolition of the one per cent Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) fee imposed on vegetable markets. He said previously, one per cent HRDF and one per cent market fee were imposed in the sabzi mandis across the state.

He also announced conferment of proprietary rights to 2719 families residing in four villages, who have built their houses on the land of Government Livestock Farm, Hisar and the inception of a high-level task force dedicated to Mission Haryana-2047.

Making the announcement in the assembly, Khattar said police commissionerate has already been established in the three Haryana districts which fall in NCR - Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonipat.

"I announce that for Jhajjar district too police commissionerate will be formed," he said, replying to the debate on budget estimates.

The announcement to have a commissionerate in Jhajjar comes close on the heels of the murder of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar on Sunday, with the opposition parties targeting the government on law and order front.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans and did not hike taxes as he presented a Rs 1.89 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 financial year.

He said during past 10 years, his government has initiated several development works. But the opposition is in the habit of criticising and has claimed there is nothing in budget, he said.

Taking a jibe at opposition, he said, "Jinke khud ke khate kharab hain, woh humse hisab liya karte hain." He also said constructive criticism should be the opposition's role. But criticism for the sake of it is what they do. "We had said we will talk of development and check wasteful expenditure, and we have ensured development," he said.

Khattar said the BJP-led government has undertaken equitable development and, pointing to the Congress benches, he added, "as against the culture of development being limited to a particular pocket".

"Many opposition friends said they thought it is an election year and the budget will be populist. I want to make it clear that we prepare budget keeping in view the people's needs and not elections in mind," he said.

Khattar said suggestions were sought from stakeholders before budget is prepared.

Upholding the principle of "antyodaya", he said his government is working on the principle of underprivileged holding the first right to the state's resources.

He reiterated the government's pledge to realise the aspirations of a Viksit Haryana by 2047, aligning with the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat. Expressing confidence in the BJP's continued governance, he claimed that its government will continue until 2050.

On law and order, Khattar presented comparative figures of crime, saying in the 10 years from 2005 to 2014, there was an increase in crime rate, which in comparison has come down in the last 10 years. PTI SUN KSS KSS