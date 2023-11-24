Khattar asks universities to activate alumni network to boost infrastructure development

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that each university should activate its alumni network and establish a dedicated alumni cell as well as the CSR cell for this purpose.

He also underscored the importance of leveraging alumni networks and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to propel infrastructure development.

The chief minister presided over a meeting of the Department of Higher Education during which Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma was also present, said an official statement.

The chief minister urged Vice Chancellors to activate and utilise their alumni networks effectively.

By strategically tapping into these funds, universities can augment their resources and contribute significantly to the enhancement of infrastructure facilities. This would witness substantial growth in university infrastructure, fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence, said the CM.

Meanwhile, Khattar said that vacant sports-related posts in universities will be filled.

"Out sportspersons have constantly brought laurels at various national and international events and are being recruited by sports department as per policy. Accordingly, these accomplished players will be given appointment on a deputation basis to available positions, commensurate with their outstanding achievements," he said.

He also conducted a review of the various issues pertaining to universities and directed the officers to expedite their resolution.

Additional Chief Secretary, higher education department, Anand Mohan Sharan, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, K M Pandurang, Chairman State Higher Education Council, Kailash Chander Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Professor Rajbir Singh, were also present in the meeting.

