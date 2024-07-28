Khattar blames Delhi govt for death of 3 civil services aspirants in coaching centre

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday blamed the Delhi government for the death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in Delhi, saying accountability should be fixed.

Khattar said illegal construction and encroachment is a state subject and it should be seen how it can be stopped.

"The responsibility lies directly with the Delhi government. It is a different matter that the Delhi government has announced a committee. The responsibility should be fixed and everyone should come forward to remove the shortcomings," the minister said while reacting to a question on the incident at a press conference here.

Khattar, former chief minister of Haryana, was in the city to highlight the provisions of the Union Budget at the press conference.

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee walking out of NITI Ayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday alleging that her mic was switched off after five minutes, the Union minister said time allotted to speak is fixed and if she needed more time, then she should have requested.

He also said no one was given time more than seven-eight minutes.

The minister, who was present in the meeting, said it was a pre-planned act of the West Bengal chief minister.

"I was there at the meeting. There is a screen on which the time fixed is displayed. When the seven minutes are over, the moderator rings the bell.

"After that it is green for 15 seconds and then it turns red. After seven minutes it turned green, then red, then the bell rang and she stood up," he said.

He said no one was given more than seven minutes. If someone wants to proceed further, she or he requests for more time.

"It was pre-planned and when something is pre-planned, then some excuse is needed for it," he said.

Khattar continued, "It is good that she came but the way she got up and left is not a good thing in democracy. If she needed some extra time, she could have requested for one or two more minutes. No one got more than seven or eight minutes." He also highlighted the provisions of the Union Budget. The Budget was focused on the development of villages, poor, farmers and women, he added.

"On one hand, there is the Congress party which has divided the country in the name of caste and religion, spread rumours of ending reservation in the Constitution in the elections, while on the other hand there is the BJP, which has divided the country into four castes for development. These include village, poor, farmer and woman," he said.

He said a framework has been prepared in the Budget to provide employment to the poor and needy, increase the income of farmers and make the women of the country self-reliant.

Khattar said a framework has also been prepared for remarkable work in the sectors of infrastructure, tourism, urban development, industry and energy.

The Union minister said along with development in Rajasthan, the development of heritage has also been taken care of in the Budget.

"Keeping in mind the investment on industry, development of 12 new industrial parks has been announced with one, Jodhpur-Pali Marwar Park, being in Rajasthan," he said. PTI SDA KSS KSS